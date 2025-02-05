A lady who owns a cleaning service has narrated how she discovered all her staff had stopped working for her

She had gone to the office and found only the supervisor and driver present, prompting her to place calls to her workers

The business owner said one of her workers managed to pick up her call and what he said was not what she envisaged

A Nigerian business owner, @xilvycleaners, has lamented online over how workers leave their employers who had trained them to a level of competency.

The cleaning service boss decried this as she revealed her workers quit after Christmas of 2024.

How she knew her workers quit

Sharing her story on TikTok while showcasing a recent job she executed, the business lady said she expected her workers to resume for the new year on January 6.

However, she found only her supervisor and driver when she arrived at the office. When she placed calls to her workers, only one picked and he told her he did not know she expected them to resume immediately.

Resigning to fate, the lady said she cut her losses and forged ahead with the supervisor and driver. Her story in part read:

"Can you imagine all your staff stopped working after Christmas? Yes, that was what happened to us.

"Let me gist you guys. It is quite funny but as a cleaning business owner, you should be prepared for anything. After spending resources and energy to train them.

"Once they become competent they still want to leave and nothing you do will actually keep them. My resumption time for the year was 6th of January. I went to the office and it was just the supervisor and the driver that were around. I called all the cleaners and they were not picking up.

"One person that managed to pick up said he did not know that we were going to start immediately. After we informed everybody that we were to resume on the 6th. I just counted my losses and took the supervisor and the driver. That's how we went to fulfil that job and we scaled through."

People react to businesswoman's workers' action

zik said:

"Sometimes you don't have to blame them the can't continue working for some forever some of them might want to learn skills or do something else that will make them independent."

Purple💜💜 said:

"I will always say this if you treat people well even if the pay is small they will stay because how good you are to them."

Abuja Cleaning Services said:

"Despite the good package given to those your staffs they still did that. Omo nawa oo it is well dear. God will bring better people that Cherish your brand."

BIG BABY 🥰😘 said:

"One thing about all these boss is that they never know why their staff is leaving. No one leaves where they’re been treated well."

YangaEmpire_Cleaning Services said:

"If you’re running a cleaning business you must have the capacity to absorb shock, stress and disappointment. If client no stress you, your staff go stress you. We pray we meet good people."

king_kome said:

"That's why you need employment contract to avoid things like this."

house_of_selina1 said:

"For all staff to stop working once, my dear there is something wrong, just check and ask the few ones questions."

