The father of a pilot, Sam Lilley, who was the first officer aboard the ill-fated American Airlines Flight 5342, has broken his silence

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the pilot’s father revealed that his late son was engaged to get married

Emergency responders have recovered the bodies of 18 passengers so far after the incident, with search and rescue operations continuing.

The father of a pilot onboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air crash, has broken his silence.

He mentioned that his son, Sam Lilley was engaged and planning to get married later this year.

He said he was proud when his son became a pilot. Photo: Tim Lilley, Getty Images/Andrew Cabarello-Reynolds

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Facebook post by Tim Lilley, the heartbroken man mourned his son, who was the first officer aboard the ill-fated plane.

According to People, American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a military helicopter over Washington D.C. before plunging into the Potomac River around 9 pm on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025.

Father was proud when son became pilot

In the Facebook post, the man shared how he felt when his son became a pilot.

He stated that though he was so proud of his son’s career as a pilot, he was so hurt over the incident that he couldn’t cry himself to sleep.

Tim said:

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep. I know I’ll see him again but my heart is breaking.”

Pilot’s father opens up about personal life

The grieving father noted that his son was doing well in his career and personal life, giving details about the wedding plans.

While stating that his son was the first officer on the flight, he revealed how devastating it was for him to lose someone he loved so much.

The man said:

“He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall. Sam was the First Officer on the flight that crashed in DC last night. It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much.”

Reactions trail pilot’s father’s sad post

Those who came across the post sympathised with the man over the loss of his son and comforted him.

Kim Newman Frey said:

"My heart goes out to you Tim."

Kristi Rada said:

"Our hearts break for you and Sheri…praying for Jesus to wrap His arms around you both."

Nikki Lynn said:

"I’m so very sorry for your loss. Devastating."

Daniela Limbaga said:

"Tim Lilley I have no words. My heart aches for you and Sheri and the whole family. Continuing to pray for you guys."

In a related story, officials confirmed that no survivors were expected after the aeroplane carrying 64 people collided with the helicopter.

