A birthday celebrant was displeased as no one showed up for her celebration dinner.

The unhappy celebrant broke the sad news on TikTok with photos from the venue of the birthday dinner.

Not one of her friends showed up for her birthday dinner. Photo Credit: @yohgirlldee

According to the lady, she had invited her friends to her birthday dinner. She did not expect that no one would show up.

She posted pictures of herself posing with her birthday cake and another showing her seated all alone on a well-arranged long table for the birthday dinner.

Mnay internet users sent her encouraging words. Some wondered how she treated her friends for them to have decided not to honour her invite.

Birthday celebrant's post elicits reactions

__Tonitony said:

"Hey stranger dunno how that felt for u personally,but heres a comment to make u feel better.As long as u gat Dad,Mommy,God and goodhealth,the rest is just nothing important. Happy belated birthday."

Bwana Ya Mercedes said:

"I will hold your hand when i say this sweetheart. Never invite people to YOUR BIRTHDAY and tell them to PAY FOR THEIR MEAL. it is your bday(Saying this if that was the case)."

Min Star said:

"Lakini pia some people on days like these only invite the "aesthetically pleasing" friends.The real ones who would have gone above and beyond to show up."

LolaWith_A_K said:

"I stopped doing birthdays with people some years back. now I pick one thing I really wanna do and just do it myself."

bettybobo2 said:

"It's juzi i was going through some prayer points of clarity, that sometimes we pray to God to take things and people we dont deserve and He literaly take everyone."

Its _Elizen said:

"Okayy, but what kind of a friend are you to them that none of them felt the need to show up on your special day??"

chillgirl254 said:

"Reminds me of how I used to show up and clap for people I considered friends only to realize that I spend my happy and sad days alone yet I have “friends”…hope you enjoyed yourself."

Source: Legit.ng