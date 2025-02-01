A Ghanaian seer and spiritual leader has made a worrying prophecy about Annie Idibia and singer 2Baba

The couple have been in the news for some days after 2Baba announced their separation on Instagram

The seer said the souls of Annie and 2Baba are far gone and shared where he found them in the spiritual realm

Days after 2Baba announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, a Ghanaian spiritual leader, identified as OneGod The Worldseer, has released a sad prophecy about them.

The seer shared the prophecy on his Facebook page.

Seer's prophecy about Annie and 2Baba

In a video he shared, the seer said the souls of Annie and 2Baba are far gone from their bodies.

According to him, the couple need to work on their dark sides.

"27-01-25 Prophecy: The souls of both Annie Macaulay-Idibia and the husband are far gone from their bodies, along with both Annie Macaulay-Idibia and 2Face are sick and inside coffin in the spiritual realm. Both need to work on their darkside," His Facebook post was captioned.

The seer claimed the couple would live their lives struggling with pain, sickness and tears.

"I have said this thing before. Both Annie and Tuface Idibia, only their bodies are alive but the soul is far gone from the body

"...So their rest of their lives living on this earth are struggle, pains, sickness and tears they go go through till one day bad news go reign for the body to be buried..."he said in the video.

He said Annie is in a coffin in the spiritual realm.

"...Especially Annie. That beautiful lady, she is inside coffin in the spiritual world..."

People react to the seer's prophecy

Anthony Bright said:

"God is wisdom."

Faith Aigbobo said:

"Love love love oooo God Help Them."

Oluwatumininu Remmy said:

"Soul farrrr gone!! Lord please give them second chance. They are still young.

"Lol! Na love oooo! This one no be Monica."

Lady shares mistake Annie Idibia made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stated the mistake Annie Idibia made in her relationship with 2Baba.

While advising women never to assume they can change a man who doesn't want to be changed, she said Annie ignored the red flags Baba showed her.

"As a woman never you think you can clip a man or change a man who doesn’t want to be change, never ignore any red flags 🚩 that you see while dating, and mind you a public toilet will always be a public toilet, also Never you invest in a stranger more than you do to yourself, there’s a limit to every selflessness," her post read in part.

