Mixed reactions have trailed the new look of a Nigerian lady's mother's room after she transformed it

The young lady posted a video online showing how the room looked before she gave it a new look

Some people opined that there was not much difference between the old and new look of the room, while others hailed the lady

A Nigerian lady, @shugaskincare, excitedly took to social media to show her followers how she gave her mum's room a new look.

She shared a short clip of how her mum's room looked before its transformation.

The paint on the walls had faded and the room lacked a wardrobe, a bedstand and looked disorganised.

@shugaskincare put a black wardrobe in the room and a bedstand with a side stool - all having the same colour as the wardrobe.

Also, she painted the room's walls. A clip on TikTok of her mum's room's transformation has sparked mixed reactions online. People praised her for the beautiful look of the room.

People comment on the room's look

Jesus kind of girl 🔥✝️ said:

"God bless you for this 🙏.... God will enrich your pocket and you will even do more."

Maris said:

"Y'all not seeing the transformation? she did well. mum are not minimalists. she did well."

Ada💕 said:

"You try abeg people wey Dey talk some of them no even get that fridge wey Dey there."

Là Réine said:

"You've done well. Don't mind those haters. May God provide for u to do more for ur mum."

BadGuyBona said:

"As you get mind do this kind for your mum, may God bless you with more money to even build a new house for her. Insha Allah."

Floxy🇳🇬♊️ said:

"This room go sweet to sleep if rain dy fall oo."

Olamide😡😡😡🦍🦍 said:

"My own mom if I day arrange am if she come for night she go scatter am back."

Ify _Hairs said:

"Thanks darling for making ur mom happy I wish my own still alive by now only God for know."

Vinny🧋 said:

"Wait shey you repainted the room 🙏 if you did you tried and if you didn’t you still tried as far na for your mama God bless you."

