A Nigerian woman amazed many with her stunning makeover of her mother’s old house and shared a video of the transformation

The house went from being dull and outdated to shiny and glamorous, thanks to her creativity and hard work

She also expressed her gratitude to God for giving her the means and the inspiration to undertake this project for her mum

Lady renovates her mother's house. Photo credit: TikTok/@stacylipcare

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shine774746 reacted:

“Thanks so much sis... i feel like na me do am for my mama.”

Stacy Lipcare said:

“Soon u will do a bigger one for her.”

Promisealo3 wrote:

“Congrat. we will make our mòms proud and they will also eat the fruit of their labour.”

Nic7478846r47 commented:

“Congratulations dear. Very nice, next to a mansion..amen.”

VvaiyAshley:

“The sisterhood is proud of you my dr. You are doing what some men won't be able to do for their parents. May u be blessed.”

Source: Legit.ng