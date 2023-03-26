A beautiful little girl who is plus-size has gone viral after a short video of her was posted on TikTok

In the video, the baby was seen walking inside a room and approaching an adult happily and with a jovial face

Those who have seen the video are stunned by the girl's outstanding beauty and how chubby she is

A beautiful plus-size girl has become a viral sensation on TikTok after her video emerged on the platform.

A nice video posted by @hleeeeeeeeee shows that the chubby little girl has a happy and jovial disposition.

The girl has been praised because of her amazing beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@hleeeeeeeeee.

Source: TikTok

In the 7 seconds video, the little girl was seen inside a living room as she walked towards an adult with speed.

Beautiful little girl who is plumpy goes viral

As the adult hailed her, she smiled in every jovial and happy way and increased her pace of walking.

The little girl is very beautiful, and despite her chubby size, she carries her body very easily and admirably.

Many who have come across the video are stunned by the girl's beauty and her ability to walk very fast.

Some are even asking how old she is, but her age is not revealed in the video, which has been liked over 213k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@harvests said:

"Wild how people are talking about portion control and making uninformed conclusions for a baby. Mummy, your baby is gorgeous."

@The first one said:

"I was like that, and I walked at age 5."

@Tommy Kennedy920 said:

"How old is the baby?"

@fafa's32 asked:

"When did she start walking? Mine is 12 months now and she is chubby as yours too and she hasn't started walking."

@shebraka abandon said:

"Beautiful baby."

@Athena Dean said:

"She is gorgeous! No matter what other people say. She is a baby and she is beautiful, smiling and walking. Go girl."

Baby blessed with long hair goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful baby endowed with so much hair went viral on TikTok.

The baby has very smooth skin, prompting people to ask her mum what she uses on her skin.

The video went viral and got a lot of comments as people praised the child.

