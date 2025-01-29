A Nigerian mum gave internet users a good laugh after mistaking her child's toy for a harmful creature

The woman said she ran out of her oom on sighting the toy and returned with help to terminate the supposed "creature"

A short video of the woman checking the "creature' with a sweeping brush has gone viral on social media

A Nigerian woman got frightened after she mistook her child's toy for a snake.

The mum shared what happened on TikTok and her video on the social media platform left many people in stitches.

She mistook her kid's toy for a snake. Photo Credit: @chiomachief

At first sight, the woman thought the object was a snake and revealed that she fled her room while screaming.

She came back with help to kill the supposed snake only to find out it was her child's toy.

"I really thought this was a snake at first sight. The way I ran out of my room screaming.

"I had to come back with a help to kill it. The annoying thing was it was my kid's toy," she said.

In the clip, she was seen using a sweeping brush to check the toy she had thought was a snake.

Watch her video below:

People react to the toy

Zinny Zino said:

"I thought it was a snake too."

Effizzy🥰💕💅💅 said:

"Why will you even buy such toy for your kid in the first place?"

osogbo_wigstylist said:

"Let’s assume it’s snake sef,you want to kill it ?ahhh you have have mind o."

Glasskinwoman

Ive trashed my children’s own oo, They wan use highbp kpai me!! Them leave am inside my car, or is it the toy cars that keep wounding my legs? Omo

audreys_kiddies_apparels said:

"Even after reading the caption it still looked like a snake to me at first.

"Don’t tell me you threw coke can at it oh 🤣🤣🤣 what will that do?"

Lolly Lolly said:

"U try OOO because me I won't even wait to check."

bigleadinterior said:

"Abeg mk Dey no give my frnd heart attack ooo I thought it was a snake too."

ladygscent said:

"God abeg oo i no go use my hand buy waiting go give me BP oo."

ENIOLA❤️🦋❤️ said:

"Na that day e go enter dustbin."

