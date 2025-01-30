A female corps member recreated her mother's throwback photos from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp

She melted hearts as she told interesting stories behind each of the photographs, which had gone viral on social media

Many who came across the photos shared their reactions and hailed the lady for her efforts in recreating the photos

A female corps member shared how she recreated her mother's throwback photos.

She shared photos of her mother during her service years in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp.

She shared her experience behind each picture. Photo: @sheis_derah

In a post by @sheis.derah on TikTok, the lady shared the interesting stories behind each of the photos.

Corps member recreates mum's NYSC camp photos

The lady revealed that her mother served in 2002 while she served in 2024.

While her mother served in Taraba, the young lady did her service in Ekiti. The photos captured moments from Man O War drills and other camp activities.

She was also happy because she achieved some of the things her mother could not do while in camp.

She said:

“I loved doing this. I want to continue making her proud.”

Reactions as lady recreates mother's NYSC photos

Many who came across the photos shared their reactions and hailed the lady on her service

@Kyla_Abraham said:

“I haven’t so proud of someone I don’t like the way I am now,proud of you.”

@my mum's pride said:

“Not me feeling extremely proud of a stranger, more winnings baby and thanks for making your mum proud.”

@PhayvorJay said:

“I’m so keeping my pics so my kids recreate.”

@Lavender’s Touch said:

“So nice, I camped in Ekiti last year as well, full of fun.”

@Mandy said:

“See the way I just dey smile.”

@Hoyin said:

“I wish I can also finish my education.”

@LUWART’S RESIN ARTIST IN ABUJA:

“I couldn’t turn over too I was screaming mummy.. congratulations dear

@Neetahsstitches said:

“I smiled like a sheep all through. This is one of the beautiful things I’ve seen here today.”

Corps member builds classrooms for village school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elizabeth Ogunsola became a viral sensation after she donated two classrooms to a village school in Ogun state.

The female corps member built the classroom block at OLG Nursery and Primary School, Egbeda Village, Odeda local government area, Ogun state.

In this interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the secrets behind her donation, how much she spent on the project, and its impact on society.

