FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has announced that it generated approximately N2.4 billion in 2024 from marriage contracts facilitated through its marriage registry under the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed the milestone achievement during a media interface in Abuja on Tuesday, January 28.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the ministry's commitment to improving service delivery and accountability, Vanguard reported.

The minister further disclosed that the ministry recorded over N3.2 billion in revenue from expatriate quota applications, contributing to a 150 per cent overall increase in the ministry's annual revenue.

