Amid 2Baba's separation and divorce saga, a Nigerian lady based overseas, Christiana Ebere Edwin, has recalled what happened when she met Annie Idibia at a nightclub in Abuja.

Christiana said Annie's mistake was loving 2Baba more than herself. The lady, who felt for Annie, advised people to prioritise self-love, noting that being in love makes people make sacrifices.

Meeting Annie at nightclub

Christiana recalled how Annie walked into the club. Christiana, in a Facebook post, said Annie walked in looking stressed and unhappy and did not enjoy the outing despite the fact that the person she came with ordered her a drink to cheer her up.

She said Annie only took a sip of the drink and left the club with the person. Months later, Christiana said she was happy to hear Annie was back with 2Baba.

Christiana wondered what could be the issue that led to the ongoing divorce and urged people to keep the couple in their prayers. Christiana's post on Facebook read:

"The mistake Annie made was loving 2Baba more than herself. I truly feel for her. To everyone out there, always prioritize self-love. It's not entirely her fault; being in love can lead us to make such sacrifices. I’ve always sensed that Annie genuinely loved 2Baba, even before they got married.

"I remember meeting Annie at a popular nightclub/restaurant in Abuja during a Valentine's dinner. She walked in looking stressed and unhappy. Instead of enjoying the Moët & Chandon that her friend or PA had ordered to cheer her up, she took a sip and then got up to leave with that friend. They never returned.

"A few months later, I was thrilled to hear that she was back with 2Baba. My friend and I had speculated that it might have been 2Baba's issues that were weighing her down, so we celebrated their reunion and have continued to support their love story.

"So, what could be the problem now? Is 2Baba still getting involved with other women, or has Annie grown tired of being labeled as obsessed with her unfaithful husband? To me, this shouldn't be an issue; she has always loved him despite everything. She should ignore the jealousy-driven comments of others, as many would jump at the chance to be with 2Baba.

"Both 2Baba and Burna Boy are among my favorite artists, and I have immense love for both. Let's keep Annie and 2Baba in our prayers during this difficult time. May God grant them wisdom, strength, and courage. Amen."

Lady's encounter with Annie stirs reactions

Chigozie Chioma Cynthia said:

"May God see them through."

De Blessed said:

"It's well with them."

Amaechi Henry Madueke said:

"It is well."

Lady faults 2Baba for announcing separation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had knocked singer 2Baba for announcing his separation from Annie, saying it was wrong timing.

According to the lady, Annie was already going through a lot and 2Baba worsened her situation with his announcement.

On Sunday, January 26, the singer had announced that he and Annie had filed for a divorce and have separated.

