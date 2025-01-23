A young couple have gone viral for burying a Bible, the Christian scriptures, in front of their new house

The couple released a video showing when they carried out the act, and the clip has hit over four million views

The couple has commented on their rare Bible-burying act and sent social media users into a frenzy

On the front doorstep of their new house, a young couple chose to bury a Bible, which is the Christian scriptures and comprises the Old and New Testaments.

In a TikTok post, the couple showed how the Bible was buried.

The man first dug a small hole in front of their house's doorstep, and afterwards, they came together and laid their hands on the Bible as if praying.

After that, the man put the Bible into the small hole and covered it up. Commenting on what they did, the woman wrote on her TikTok post of the video:

"A new beginning for us! Praying for our home, our future family and everyone who will walk through."

The video inspired many people and has hit 4.6 million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People comment on act of burying Bible

Lyette UGC creator said:

"Will do this when o start building my home January 2026 but God may surprise me and He gives means to build this year who knows ?"

Ayanfe said:

"Very soon, I mean very, very soon, this will become my testimony. I’ll return to this post as a reference, by God's help. Amen."

Rebekah🥴 said:

"I just told my man this the other day!! If we ever build a home I want the Bible in h the cement under my house."

Bee said:

"🙏🏼Manifesting my family building our new home and doing this with my husband and daughter."

bae_vikky said:

"My parents did this when they started the foundation of our house."

Ayeah mai Yvonne said:

"I have two bibles at home. one is placed open at the entrance of my room and I cross it every time I'm stepping out or entering the room 🙏🙏🙏.lord let your name be praised."

Tash🎀 said:

"I'm doing this when i build my house this year in Jesus Name, amen. thank you God."

Lily berry said:

"I thought about this last night but I never knew people were doing it already. I believe this is powerful."

Angie(: said:

"I did this when my house was done, but I also wrote things on a paper that you want to make happen in this house like they should always be peace, love prosperity, joy, and then of course, wrap it."

House with Bible verses inscribed on floor

