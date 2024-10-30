5A lady has shared a video showing the foundation of her family's house which was designed with Bible verses

According to her, her mother wrote Bible verses on the foundation of their home before installing the floors

Social media users who came across the viral video stormed the comments section to react to the clip

An intriguing video showing a family's deeply rooted faith has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip captured the foundation of their home, revealing Bible verses written beneath the floors.

Unique house with Bible verses goes viral Photo credit: @vivilope/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional over mother's display of faith

Posted by @vivilope on TikTok, the emotional clip displayed the lady's mother's thoughtful gesture.

Before installing the floors, she carefully inscribed inspirational verses from the Bible, solidifying the family's Christian values.

"My mum wrote Bible verses on the foundation of our home before installing the floors. He is our foundation. Our rock," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail Bible verses in house's foundation

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of admiration and encouragement from viewers.

Others shared similar stories of incorporating scripture into their daily lives.

@Brenna said:

"My friend had a prayer party the had a bunch of friends come over and write prayers and bible verses on the bones of there house they where building."

@jil stated:

"Not a super religious person, but I would be so comforted living in that house knowing that."

@Lexi said:

"My parents did this for their house in FL and had zero damage from the recent hurricanes. God is so good."

@The Hate Pickles said:

"A tradition my family used to do was when a family house was built was to bury the family bible into the foundation or into the front steps. My aunt explained it as “everyone is blessed once they."

@Katie commented:

"Love this! The people who built/owned our home before did the same thing! We bought this house after we lost everything in a house fire (including pets & things of our late infant daughter)."

@roxanne added:

"My older sister and I did this when were younger on the ground of our playroom when the carpet was getting changed. But we were writing one direction lyrics."

Watch the video below:

