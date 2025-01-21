An oyinbo man from Germany visited Nigeria with his parents to see his wife’s family in Warri, Delta state

A beautiful video captured the moment the family met and how they welcomed their in-laws in Nigeria

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and shared their thoughts on the families’ meeting

A German man and his family flew from his country to Nigeria to visit the man’s wife's family.

The man and his Nigerian wife married in Germany and visited her parents in Warri, Delta state.

In a video by @afrogermancouple on TikTok, the Nigerian wife showed how her oyinbo husband and his parents were welcomed into her home.

In the video, the Nigerian mother-in-law hugged her son-in-law and was excited when he spoke their Nigerian language to her.

She asked her daughter if she was the one that had taught him.

Joy as German family meets Nigerian in-laws

The husband and wife's parents were so excited and joyfully hugged one another.

Then, they were entertained in a cultural way with kolanuts and beer.

The lady’s father took a kola nut and prayed before handing it over to the oyinbo man's father.

After they were entertained, they took photographs together and were visibly excited by the visit.

The video was captioned:

"Parents in-law and son in-law meet in Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail oyinbo family’s visit to Nigeria

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and shared their thoughts on the families’ meeting.

@The Coded said:

"See as I dey smile like who win sportybet."

@J said:

"Awww you’re a witness. may Jehovah bless your union."

@Anointed of the most High said:

"The fathers look alike and the mothers too."

@Grace Nation said:

"wawoo the fact the father keep repeating Jehovah in his prayer.it melts my heart... this marriage is built on solid ground."

@Queen Joy Karen said:

"God please help me to bring this Joy to my family soon……Congratulations beautiful …..Pure love everywhere."

@Lanegrabliss_237 said:

"Love has sees no colour. There interactions were pure."

@Golden said:

"As I hear Jehovah con see daily text for table I no say na my sister, congrats sis."

@FASHION DESIGNER IN KEBBI said:

"Not me smiling as if na me dem dey hug. mama was super happy wen he greeted her Migwor. how I luv my tradition (Urhobo)"

@Glambyrachy said:

"Africans and respect enh!! Who noticed mummy knelt down while greeting father-in-law. It’s in is already."

