A young man, Olawale, has elicited reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing how he got the attention of a lady he liked without asking for her phone number.

Olawale came across an X user's tweet in which he said he does not ask for phone number when he meets a lady of interest but gives her his instead and that if she is interested, she will reach out to him.

He marvelled that the strategy worked. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: M-imagephotography, X/@Yorubatoast1

Source: Getty Images

Retweeting the X user's tweet, Olawale said he decided to implement it on a lady he often sees on the BRT bus to Costain, who he never got to sit next to.

The wooing strategy

He handed her a short note wherein he shot his shot at her and added his phone number. A part of the note read:

"Hi,

"I am Olawale, I have always wanted to strike a conversation with you, but most times we don't get to see next to each other in the BRT bus.

"So, this is me shooting my shot. Here is my WhatsApp number..."

He attached a WhatsApp chat showing that the lady, Desola, eventually chatted him up and introduced herself as his BRT friend.

While people were excited at the outcome, some faulted his handwriting, causing him to respond:

"Y'all act like everything about you is perfect. My bad handwriting got me my results, and that's what matters. Even if I had the finest handwriting, she could still have rejected me.. y'all are bothered about the wrong things."

See his chat with her below:

Reactions trail the man's tweet

