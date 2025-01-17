A Nigerian lady was so excited as she shared what her sister sent to her from the United Kingdom

She unpacked the big box her sister had sent to her, which had plenty of chocolates, perfumes, and other items

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the gifts the lady got from her sister in UK

A Nigerian lady expressed happiness as she unpacked the box her sister in the United Kingdom sent her.

She brought the items from a big box from her sister in the UK.

She opened the big box she received. Photo: @betty_bee003

In the video by @betty_bee003 on TikTok, the lady appreciated her sister for caring for her.

Lady unpacks box from UK-based sister

She opened the box and brought out a variety of chocolate bars and cookies that her sister had packaged for her.

Then she showed the clothes, cap, rattan bags, jeans, blanket and other items.

Her sister also sent other essentials like skincare products, perfumes, and a water bottle.

Lady appreciates her sisters

In the caption, the lady appreciated her sisters and named herself the “luckiest sister”.

She shared how her sisters cared for her and how lucky she was to have them in her life.

The lady said:

"Luckiest sister! The way my sisters take care of me. So lucky to have them in my life!"

Reactions trail lady's gift from UK-based sister

@ifyyyyy said:

"My sister na to dey send me pictures and videos of my nephew. I love him though."

@Purple said:

"One day in the future, my sister will post something like this. ijn."

@her_father_daughter said:

"Please where did your sister get the mcvities shortbread in the Uk please help me have searched everywhere for it."

@Ada said:

"Please how did she send it? I’ve been looking for a way to get packages from UK."

@beeberth_exclusive said:

"I know I will be the sister in uk soon."

@Desire said:

"One day my brothers and little cousins will post something like this

@PearlWater said:

"My sis is the best nevertheless….. she’s not abroad but she over mount #odoguress1."

@yur_gurl_soso said:

"My own I dey regret why I get them as sister's. Na my brother wife be my sister now. She dey always deliver anytime I holla her."

@Lifestyle Content said:

"God bless your sister, and bless you too for showing appreciation."

@Adaobi Vivian said:

"Omo abeg na just that perfume o want, God bless your sister I pray someday I'll do same for my siblings and parents."

@Jayne_ada said:

"God bless my mum too. She’s the best. I also got my Christmas goodies from her yesterday."

