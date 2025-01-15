A mum was amused as her little son requested to be returned to Nigeria two months after they relocated to the United Kingdom

Social media users have reacted to a video of a little boy demanding to be taken back to Nigeria after two months in the UK.

His mum, who posted the video on TikTok, marvelled at his demand to return to Nigeria.

They had relocated to the UK, and she had not expected such a demand.

Why he dislikes UK

In the video, the kid said he dislikes the UK because it is cold and compared it with Ibadan, which he said is warm.

"Mummy, UK is cold. I don't like it in the UK where it is cold. I want to go back to Ibadan. Ibadan is sunny but UK is rainy," he said.

The undeterred kid demanded that they all move back to Nigeria.

"Let's go back to Ibadan because UK is cold...

"Let's go back to Nigeria. Nigeria is warm."

His mum laughed at his demand and claimed that people were suffering in Nigeria, a reply that did not sit well with many internet users.

Reactions trail the boy's demand

alabibukolabecky said:

"Abeg come oo, make my son dey come UK,cos he didn't allow me to rest oo, he said we should go to where there's is Snow."

Oyelaja Ibrahim said:

"May God bless the boy. The parents just need to advise him accordingly. Nigeria is good for me ooo. Alhamdullilah! I can only travel to spand vacation not to settle down."

Mummy_tee said:

"Nigeria is good and it shall continue to be good… be positive especially to this young one. Do not allow him have that mindset that Nigeria is not good, he will believe everything you tell him as a mo."

🥰🎉🌹Monsur...💕❤️🥰 said:

"Why telling that innocent kid that Nigeria is not good. Nigeria is a great country. Our problem is poor leadership."

@ EyinjuOlodumare said:

"My darling Nigeria is good oooo, mummy is only joking. There is no suffering for us in Jesus name."

Mayorlee2002 said:

"Pls my good people, let us all stop condemning Nigeria to our children. We'll always be Nigerians wherever will go or find ourselves pls. God'll surely intervene into Nigeria problem very soon."

godfather said:

"Who told you that, Nigeria is not good. if you get money you no go relocate to UK. so, suffering no dey UK abi, dey play."

Olawale said:

"Please stop telling young children that Nigeria is not good. Tell your children good things about your country."

Folashade Williams said:

"Nigeria is the best place to live if u have money. Nigeria is good proudly Nigerian. No place like home. Love u my boy."

Woman weeps after son sought Nigeria return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had wept after her son, whom she had taken abroad, demanded to be taken back to Nigeria.

According to the heartbroken woman, her son demanded a return to Nigeria because she told him to do chores. She lamented his unexpected demand.

The woman, who feels her son doesn't love her, said she doesn't disturb him to do chores and had once gone two weeks without telling him to do anything.

