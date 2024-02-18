A Nigerian woman in Europe has taken to social media to cry out over a problem she has with her 16-year-old son

She said the young boy seeks a return to Nigeria barely five months after she took him to Europe due to home chores

She detailed how he is always on his phone and does not help out with tidying the house despite not being asked to do it all the time

A Nigerian woman overseas shed tears as she announced her son wants to be returned to Nigeria.

Explaining her situation, she revealed she left him in Nigeria at age three and came for him when he clocked 16.

She said he wants a return to Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

However, he seeks a return to Nigeria just five months after living in Europe because she told him to do some chores.

The heartbroken woman, who feels her son doesn't love her, said she doesn't always disturb him to do chores and had once gone two weeks without telling him to do anything.

She shared her face-off with him on several occasions. Her TikTok video moved people to pity.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the woman's story

sunrise@shine said:

"First, check when he will be sleeping collect his phone and delete all his friends number don't let him know that you touch his phone then watch him."

Precious Ogbeide said:

"As a child wey dey grow up wey you go find Greener pasture dey, go feel say you abandon am. He go think say if truly you love am you for no leave am."

user8818572129661 said:

"Ma please let him come back first after he face Nigeria situation he will learn he will later beg you to Carry him back."

user6368875974610 said:

"Pls don't cry, first go down on ur knees and pray take this matter off Media if u believe in d power of prayers.use love & prayers u will conquer..."

charlesogwu4 said:

"I don't know your full story, but this kid needs a father figure to straighten him."

Parents return their son to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy's parents had returned him to Nigeria from abroad.

The boy's former classmate, @iamTkay_, narrated on X how the family bought return tickets for everyone else except him.

@iamTkay_ shared the story in reaction to a video of a boy in the UK who was smiling while his Nigerian mum scolded him for damaging his new jackets.

"I had a class mate in secondary school who came to Nigeria during summer vacation for similar reasons. What he didn't know was that they bought return tickets for everyone in the family... except him," he wrote.

