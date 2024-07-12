A little girl who visited Nigeria and spent two weeks refused to return with her parents, and the video of her reaction has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the little girl who was obviously enjoying her time in Nigerian reacted when she was told it was time to return to Canada

The little girl visibly showed that she was determined to stay and did not want to go back after barely staying for two weeks

Nigerian girl refuses to return to Canada. Photo credit: Tolulopesolutions/AriyoOlasunkanmi via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her heartwarming reaction, as shown by @tolulopesolutions, has captured the attention of many, sparking conversations online about the joys of experiencing new cultures.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cute6474 said:

“Grandma don too pamper this girl my darling please follow mummy and thank her later.”

Abby wrote:

“Ha. abeg oh please go love.”

HairVendor:

“Huh huh Soso baby.”

Rahmondamilola:

“God Abeg oo. Young Lady Biko run to Canada oo.”

Only-one-Adun:

“Better go ooo.”

Rubyamor13:

“A true Nigerian at heart,no place like home o but Soso please go first you won't understand now.”

Glowrie:

“Soso this life is not balanced.”

Uchennachude5:

“Omgg soteria... I understand.”

Bekybeyon:

“She is me.”

Lizziescakesandbake:

“Soteria pls go, I take Jesus beg you.”

Glorious Princess:

“Let her stay with Grandma o.”

Paulletluv:

“Please she’s just talking Soso we your aunties love you so much but pls go with mummy.”

EnnyzNMo:

“Soteria looks soo much like her grandpa.”

Vanessa:

“Please go in Jesus' name,please we are begging.”

Olasunmade:

“Normal levels .... na pikin na why.”

Tomi Osiyemi:

“You can leave her. She will be the one to call you.”

