An oyinbo couple who got married at 18 melted hearts as they celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary

The man and his wife, both 100 years old, shared their secrets to having a long-lasting relationship

They also shared the number of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren they had

Elton Denner, an American man, and his wife, Betty, married when they were both 18 years old.

The couple married on October 18, 1942, and celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary on the same day in 2024.

Months later, the couple opened up on their secret to a long-lasting marriage.

100-year-old couple shares three secrets about marriage

In a report by People, the couple shared profound advice on their relationship as they opened up on the three secrets that have sustained their marriage.

The couple’s daughter, Christie Regan, who helped her parents answer the questions, said they believed in patience.

She said:

“Their advice for a loving relationship is simple: patience, don’t win an argument, do things together, with each other and the Lord.”

Christie also said her parents attributed their peaceful marriage to their faith in Jesus.

Her words:

“They credit their faith in Jesus as the strength in their marriage, guiding them each and every day. The love of their Lord has blessed and sustained them through these 82 years together."

According to People, the couple has welcomed three children and gained 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Their great-granddaughter, Macey Montgomery, also shared what she learnt about their relationship.

She said:

"From my great grandparents' remarkable 82-year marriage, I've learned the importance of not taking life too seriously, always finding time to dance and laugh together, valuing family as the most precious gift we have, practicing patience with each other, and never trying to win an argument.”

She also shared a video from Betty’s 100th birthday on TikTok, which amassed over 8 million views.

The video was captioned:

“POV: Your great grandpa buys a dancing walker so he can dance with my great grandma on her 100th birthday to their song and just celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of 100-year-old dancing couple

@Samrussia199528 said:

"Perfect song choice! For those that don’t know; a 1930s staple! Moonlight Serenade!!"

@char said:

"The Cinderella and prince charming outfits."

@Superachedisaster said:

"I always wondered how Cinderella and Prince Charming life went after they got married..now I know."

