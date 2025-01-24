Pep Guardiola's marriage with Cristiana Serra has hit the rocks after 30 years of the couple together

Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has dissected the reports surrounding the split of the lovers who have three children together

The couple have reportedly lived in separate cities for about five years, and Verydarkman has apportioned blames

A famous Nigerian social media influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has reacted to reports on Pep Guardiola's marriage collapse.

It was gathered that the football manager and his wife Cristina Serra have ended their union after 30 years together, ES reports.

A close source to the estranged couple disclosed that the pair have decided to split because Pep is a total workaholic.

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra have reportedly gone their separate ways after 30 years together. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein.

Cristina left Manchester about five years ago to tend to the family fashion business, while Guardiola remained in England.

Guardiola extends deal at Man City

In November, the manager signed another two-year deal with Manchester City, keeping him at the Premier League champions until 2027.

Aljazeera reports that the decision means he will spend more than a decade at the club he joined in 2016.

The Spaniard has led the Citizens to several silverware, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

The pair have three children: Maria Guardiola, 24; Marius, 22; and Valentina, the youngest, who is still focused on her studies at 17.

Verydarkman reacts to Pep Guadiola's rumoured divorce

In his reaction, Verydarkman claimed that he learnt Pep's wife was asking for half of his property. The activist said in a clip on Facebook:

"Praying for a good woman is underrated. Now you are sharing his property; you are taking out of his property.

"This same property that ge got from focusing on football. If he wasn't focused on football, how would you get the property that you are divorcing him to get half.

"What happened to wife being the supporting system to the husband. Is this even a ground for divorce?"

Verydarkman also advised potential grooms to be careful when choosing a woman. He added:

"What Pep Guadiola’s wife did to him should be a lesson to young unmarried men out there.

"While you are praying for a good woman, also pray that she doesn’t change after a few years in marriage.

"Some of these women can be unpredictable, like is this even a ground for divorce?"

Guardiola emotionally unsettled

There are concerns over Guardiola's state of mind since he appeared at a press conference in November with his face covered in scratches.

His team have not been at their best in recent times as their results are coming negative.

Guardiola's close friends are doing everything possible to protect every information that has to do with his marriage.

Guardiola's estranged wife speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that although there has been no public confirmation from both parties over their reported divorce, the wife has responded to a question posed to her,

An inquisitive journalist accosted her shopping store in Barcelona and asked how she was doing, to which she responded: ‘Perfecta, gracias’ - ‘Perfect, thanks’ in English.

