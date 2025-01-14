The alleged murder of a young lady, Salome Adaidu, by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has continued to spark outrage on social media

Reacting to the demise, a young man who chatted with the deceased on Facebook and WhatsApp wondered what the world was turning into

The man, who met her on Facebook, lamented and called for justice to be served in the murder case

Philip P Phinehas, a young man, who met the deceased Salome Adaidu on Facebook, has expressed sadness about her murder.

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was recently apprehended with the severed head of Salome in a black nylon.

Man laments Salome Adaidu's murder

In a Facebook post, Philip revealed that he and Salome chatted on Facebook Messenger before moving to WhatsApp.

Philip wondered what the world was turning into and demanded justice for Salome. Philip wrote:

"I met her on Facebook, we got chatting on messenger then I got her number. We continued on WhatsApp.

"Now I am seeing news about her demise.

"She has been allegedly mu*dered by her Ajayi, who happened to be a "gospel singer".

"What is this world turning into?

"How did we get here?

"Salome Adaidu must get her justice.

"Investigation is ongoing."

Reactions trail Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's action

Okpeaye Peace Onosetale said:

"I no understand the essence of ur screenshot and post.

"She said she isn't in a relationship.

"U are now saying he said she is his girlfriend.

"So u didn't see her siblings comments, saying she doesn't know this guy."

Mhiz Assumpta Mary said:

"Chai, this is so sad.

"May her soul rest in peace."

Zainab Alfa Zeeluv said:

"Honestly, she's a very jovial person 😭😭😭.

"What a wicked world."

Michael Theophilus Olaoluwa said:

"It is well bro, but she told you she's not in a serious relationship now, how come boyfriend dey show face🤷🤷."

Daniel Ufot said:

"Was just telling my Mom now that she looks very familiar but I can't really remember if we have met somewhere 🥺."

Emmanuel Ojochide Grace said:

"This is so Sad! May her soul rest in peace."

Frank Richard Anayo said:

"Most of these pastors need to be checked."

Ajogwu Jerry Ochada said:

"The guy is not her boyfriend. He lied. According to her family, she boarded a wrong Keke. She was k!snapped and keeeeld."

Bob Francis Ogbadu said:

"I Pity this guy. Dey fit pick this guy now.

"Base on investigation.. people are just foolish."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man based in the United Kingdom had shared things people don't know about the embattled gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

Ex-choir member account of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who served in the same choir department as Oluwatimileyin Ajayi had shared his encounter with the embattled gospel singer.

The man recalled having to report the gospel singer to the choir leader after he tried to pull a fast one on him.

He said the gospel singer also tried the same thing on other choir members. His experience stirred mixed reactions.

