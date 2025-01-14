A lady has claimed that Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the gospel singer who allegedly decapitated his girlfriend, once chated her up

Timileyin Ajayi was nabbed by the police for the alleged heinous crime, making his name go viral on the internet

According to the lady who made a post on Facebook, Timileyin once wanted to date her sister, but she rejected the idea

After Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was arrested, the lady said she once had a conversation with him.

Lady shares her chat with Oluwatimileyin Ajayi. Photo credit: Facebook/El Liz Beth Bassey, YouTube/Timi Ajayi and Instagram/@ijeomadaisy.

Source: TikTok

According to El Liz Beth Bassey, Timileyin chatted her up one year ago, and they had a private conversation.

During the conversation, Bassey said Timileyin requested to date her sister, but she did not welcome the idea.

She claimed Timi stopped talking to her because she had rejected his request to date her sister.

She said:

"One year ago,this guy had chatted me up asking for permission to date my sister. Yes, I never told her bout it,only told him to shut that thought off his head. He stopped talking to me because I refused him to date my sister. Well, God knows the heart of men alone."

What is violence in a relationship?

Many people suffer violence in their relationships one way or the other. According to the University of Pennsylvania's Violence Prevention, violence in relationships can happen in different ways.

It says:

"Relationship Violence, also commonly known as dating violence, is defined as an act or a pattern of abuse committed by a person involved in a social, sexual or romantic relationship, past or present, with the victim. Relationship violence can encompass a broad range of behaviors that may include physical violence, sexual violence, emotional violence, and economic violence."

It says there are always warning signs for those in a relationship to look out for. Also, the article noted that there are many reasons why people remain in violent relationships.

It says:

"If you believe your relationship is abusive, please know that you do not deserve to be in an unhealthy relationship, and you are not at fault for the situation. Abusive relationships can be very complicated, especially if you care about your partner and at times feel happy with them. There are many reasons people remain in unhealthy relationships including: fear of what their partner will do if they breakup; feeling isolated from friends; hoping the abusive partner will change; feeling emotionally invested in and dependent on the relationship."

"Ending an unhealthy or abusive relationship is not like ending a healthy one. Your abusive partner may not accept the break up or respect your boundaries. They may try to control you through guilt trips, threats or insults."

Nigerian lady laments death of Timi Ajayi's girlfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is sad after hearing the ugly news of how a gospel singer allegedly killed his girlfriend in Abuja.

The lady lamented that the deceased lady looked decent, but the man still allegedly ended her life. She said women were not safe, noting that the gospel singer may not be a Yahoo boy as being claimed.

Cici said the deceased did not follow a rich man or a Yahoo boy, lamenting that it was a gospel singer who ended her life.

