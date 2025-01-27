Nigerian media personality, show host and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa, has resumed dragging 2baba over his recent actions

The media personality released some new posts via her social media story, where she shared why she reacted that way

Toke Makinwa also mention that a handful of people know the truth while revealing the next line of action

Nigerian social media personality Toke Makinwa made it to the front line of blogs on January 27, 2025, amid news of music legend 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia and his wife Annie.

It is public knowledge that 2baba shared a post on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, with whom he has two kids, Annie. This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions from not only users of the online space but also celebrities.

Toke Makinwa slams 2baba, and shares her thoughts on his public separation from Annie. Credit: @official2baba, @tokemakinwa, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Toke Makinwa earlier affirmed that 2baba was wrong to have made a public video out there about his private family affairs. She warned him to prepare to fight 'them all'.

In another post, she revealed that the reason for her anger is that 2baba decided to publicize his separation from Annie, rather than do it behind closed doors.

In Toke's words:

"I'm not one for too much talk but what is wrong is wrong and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it'll touch your daughter or any female in your family. No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her."

"Nobody is asking anybody to stay in a situation that's not serving them any purpose anymore, by all means leave if you must but why bring this online this very moment? We know what is going on behind closed doors, The world doesn't know anything, it's already been hectic with opinions flying around and when I say we will fight for her I'm not talking about the general public."

"A hand full of people know the truth and time will tell. Timing is everything, empathy is everything, You constantly preach love, you cannot add to the narrative that's out there when you know what is really happening behind closed doors."

See Toke's post below:

Media personality Toke Makinwa shares lengthy post online. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa's post has caused a massive on social media as many wondered what she meant by "a handful of people know the truth and that time will tell".

Annie Idibia and 2baba’s daughter reacts

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian music icon 2baba, real name Innocent idibia, and actress Annie Idibia’s eldest daughter Isabella Idibia waded into their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng broke the news that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his awaiting divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

Following that after making a new video restating his announcement that was first tagged as a rumour, Isabella reacted to it.

