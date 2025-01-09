A beautiful lady has shared an emotional video revealing the experience she passed through because of her dentition

According to the lady, everyone who sees her usually thinks she's really beautiful until they see the arrangement of her teeth

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady recently opened up about the self-consciousness she has faced due to her uneven teeth.

In a heartfelt video, she shared her experiences of being perceived as beautiful by others, only to have their perception change upon seeing her smile.

Lady shares struggles with her dentition Photo credit: @lisa_nkumbula/TikTok.

Lady with unique dentition shares experience

The video, posted by @lisa_nkumbula on TikTok, offered a glimpse into the woman's struggles with her dental appearance.

She revealed how people's initial admiration of her physical appearance would often give way to surprise or even ridicule when she revealed her teeth.

This led to feelings of insecurity and vulnerability and netizens who came across her video encouraged her.

"POV: Everyone thinks I'm pretty until I show my teeth," she said.

In another clip, she displayed her teeth and some people in the comments said her teeth looked great.

Reactions as lady speaks about her dentition

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who took to the comments section to share their thoughts and offer support.

Many were moved by the lady's courage in speaking out about her experiences, and some even shared their struggles with self-acceptance.

@mananatsotetsi said:

"You are not alone my teeth are my biggest insecurities I can't even smile."

@Rato G reacted:

"I grew up with bad teeth. First thing I did when I got job. I got braces then veneers. Best thing ever."

@Keniho Onah said:

"Please someone should tell me what to use to whiten my teeth, my teeth is milk colour."

@Leah Ethan said:

"My big problem is nose atl east you can hide yours but me."

@prettymarymaina said:

"Everyone says am beautiful too but my teeth are my biggest insecurity smiling is a problem but at least now i have braces, i can smile even if they are not straight at least i finally i have braces."

@Bongie commented:

"Yooh that’s my biggest problem, I can’t smile, hate being around people because of my teeth."

Lady said:

"My teeth use to be my insecurities until I realized it was a gift from Allah which some don’t have and even if not that no one is perfect everyone have their own insecurities."

@haryoureniola added:

"And me I have one bad habit whenever someone is talking to me I like to look at teeth cus me I like to open my teeth especially while doing snaps. It’s white and straight."

@queenamie08 added:

"My legs are insecurities, black spots from childhood, that's why I'm always on bubu gowns or trousers."

Watch the video below:

Lady with crooked teeth flaunts transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady posted a video on Tiktok to show the incredible transformation of her dentition after she made money.

The happy lady first displayed how bad her dentition was and her transformation after undergoing a dental surgery.

