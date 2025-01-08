A lady in mourning mood has taken to social media to showcase her late mum's savings for 2024

She found the savings container and recorded herself opening it and taking out the cash kept inside

Her display made many people emotional, with some recalling their fond memories of their deceased mums

A lady, @londiwe_zondi1998, has shown netizens the amount of money her deceased mother left behind.

@londiwe_zondi1998's mum recently passed away, and the lady decided to open the deceased woman's savings container.

In a video on TikTok, @londiwe_zondi1998 noted that her mum left the savings following her passing in 2024.

She used a metal object to cut open the savings container, taking out all the cash she found. Then, she displayed the money for all to see.

Her video made many people emotional.

Reactions trail lady's late mum's savings

lilac_sky said:

"My mom’s savings account(named after me) is still making interest I found out last year and i can’t access it as of yet oh man our mothers are angel."

BONGANI REC said:

"Get something valuable that ll always remind you that she might be gone but she ll forever be with you in spirit."

Omphile 16 said:

"I also lost my mom last year too and I just want you to know that you are not alone and that i love you so much."

Michael Jackson's daughter said:

"My mom passed 2021 September ngo December had the courage to spring clean her bedroom ngathola imali in a plastic 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣it was on my birthday even 🥰🥰🥰 ngazikhipha nengane zami sayodla."

OmoKgtha said:

"Used to call my Mother's phone just to listen for the voicemail,the day some Guy answered. Ijuuu I cried like a baby, the reality hit so hard🥺😭had to explain myself to the Guy, haven't deleted since."

Wanjivwa💕💕 said:

"Another day to cry with a stranger 😭😭😭lost my elder sister on 25/12/2024 I don’t know how to stop crying I just don’t."

Itumeleng Leballo said:

"I remember finding my mom’s savings that is when I knew that you pass on you literally leave everything behind."

mandibby said:

"Not to sound out of line but if she don't have a tombstone as yet I think you should get her one with her saving at least adle amandla wakhe .not sound kabi."

