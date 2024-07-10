Lady Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Mum Who Went to Farm and 'Forgot' to Return, Video Trends
- A young lady has mourned the demise of her mother who went to the farm and never returned alive
- While sharing the video, the lady prayed that those who took the life of her mother never find peace in life
- Social media users who came across her sad post stormed the comments section to console her
A Nigerian lady's heartfelt tribute to her late mother has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions on social media.
The lady shared a touching post where she stated that her mother went to the farm and 'forgot' to come back.
Lady mourns late mother's demise
In a video shared by @mambonadesh on TikTok, the grieving lady displayed a throwback with her mother at the farm, taken when her mother was still alive. Her caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"My mum went to the farm and forgot to come back. Lazy woman. I miss you. May those who killed you never find peace. I miss you mum."
Reactions as lady mourns mother
The TikTok post quickly went viral, with many social media users offering their condolences and sharing their experiences of losing loved ones.
@OJ LOVE said:
"Comment section is full of sadness. Dear lord you know my mum is all I have please bless her with long life in good health. May God console you guys."
@Ms-Muleya stated:
"My mum and dad slept and forgot to wake up,My elder brother went to Lusaka for work and forgot his way back home so he was bought back in a coffin maybe he didn’t have transport."
@Elizabeth said:
"My sis told me she will be getting me a birthday gift. It will be 3 years on Sunday. Stingy girl. I'm waiting for my gift."
@KING OF KADUNA reacted:
"I never knew my dad is lazy not until he went to hospital by himself and did not return."
@Feza_trends said:
"My dad traveled for a business trip and on his way back he changed the direction. What irresponsible man."
@Samiradimplz said:
"My mum slept and forget to wakeup, my elder sister and brother decided to follow mum's footsteps. Its well."
@getrude lungu wrote:
"My dad went for work for a month and got sick from there. They rushed him to the hospital and when I heard about his sickness I rushed just to see him but found him sleeping he couldn’t wait for me."
@maijayden132 added:
"My mom went to her mom sick thought she will be owk. She never came back its been a year still waiting for her r.i.p mom."
Watch the video below:
Mum loses 2 sick kids to fever
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia narrated how she lost her two children to fever.
She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.