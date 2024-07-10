A young lady has mourned the demise of her mother who went to the farm and never returned alive

While sharing the video, the lady prayed that those who took the life of her mother never find peace in life

Social media users who came across her sad post stormed the comments section to console her

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt tribute to her late mother has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions on social media.

The lady shared a touching post where she stated that her mother went to the farm and 'forgot' to come back.

Lady mourns demise of her mother Photo credit: @mambonadesh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady mourns late mother's demise

In a video shared by @mambonadesh on TikTok, the grieving lady displayed a throwback with her mother at the farm, taken when her mother was still alive. Her caption read:

"My mum went to the farm and forgot to come back. Lazy woman. I miss you. May those who killed you never find peace. I miss you mum."

Reactions as lady mourns mother

The TikTok post quickly went viral, with many social media users offering their condolences and sharing their experiences of losing loved ones.

@OJ LOVE said:

"Comment section is full of sadness. Dear lord you know my mum is all I have please bless her with long life in good health. May God console you guys."

@Ms-Muleya stated:

"My mum and dad slept and forgot to wake up,My elder brother went to Lusaka for work and forgot his way back home so he was bought back in a coffin maybe he didn’t have transport."

@Elizabeth said:

"My sis told me she will be getting me a birthday gift. It will be 3 years on Sunday. Stingy girl. I'm waiting for my gift."

@KING OF KADUNA reacted:

"I never knew my dad is lazy not until he went to hospital by himself and did not return."

@Feza_trends said:

"My dad traveled for a business trip and on his way back he changed the direction. What irresponsible man."

@Samiradimplz said:

"My mum slept and forget to wakeup, my elder sister and brother decided to follow mum's footsteps. Its well."

@getrude lungu wrote:

"My dad went for work for a month and got sick from there. They rushed him to the hospital and when I heard about his sickness I rushed just to see him but found him sleeping he couldn’t wait for me."

@maijayden132 added:

"My mom went to her mom sick thought she will be owk. She never came back its been a year still waiting for her r.i.p mom."

Watch the video below:

