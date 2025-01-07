A lady has shared her emotional experience after using Google Maps to check her compound's outlook as at 2010

In a video, she expressed her pain on TikTok after seeing her biological mother who was still alive at the time

Social media users who came across the touching clip on the platform stormed the comments section to react to it

A touching video shared on TikTok has captured the emotional moment a woman stumbled upon a nostalgic image of her childhood home on Google Maps.

The discovery unearthed a bittersweet memory, transporting her back to a time when her mother was still alive.

Lady uses Google Maps to search for her compound Photo credit: @neo_princess09/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sees late mother on Google Maps

The lady, known as @neo_princess09 on TikTok, revealed that the image dated back to 2010, showing her mother doing laundry under a tree.

The scene was made all the more emotional by her presence in the image, returning home from school. The unexpected glimpse into her past left her filled with emotions.

In her words:

"Somewhere on Google Maps in 2010, my mother is still alive sitting under the tree doing laundry. Staring at me after I had just come back from school. Forever in time."

Lately, netizens have been hopping on the new trend on TikTok which involves using Google Maps to immerse themselves in a fascinating journey through time; a process which was duly explained by Tecnobits.

Reactions as lady finds late mum on Google Maps

As the video circulated on TikTok, users flocked to the comments section to offer words of condolence and support.

Some netizens also shared their similar experiences after checking Google Maps to find nostalgic memories.

@Mrr S'dumane said:

"Somewhere on Google maps in 2022, My brother is still alive working in my father business."

@Nkuli_ stated:

"Just saw mine today on Google map doing laundry too. May her soul Rest in peace."

@That GURL said:

"This google maps trend hurts so bad. I always feel sore to my gut every time I see it. Love & light to you stranger."

@shibu said:

"Guys if the Google maps car went through your house and no one was outside at that time obviously when you search your address you're not gonna see anyone, just the house joy."

@mclovin said:

"This trend is so sad i just checked google maps and i saw my grandfather who passed away this year."

@csev commented:

"Somewhere on Google maps in 2008 my mom and dad are walking into their house with by their dog. My heart hurt hard I felt like it was going to stop. What I would do to go and have one more visit."

@kevin_samkelo added:

"Somewhere in my google maps in my house I was happier still a teen i never knew rushi to growing up was hard than i ever imagine."

@King Khanyie added:

"After my dad passed in 2016 I also tried to look for him on Google maps. Lol I’m so happy this is a thing. I thought I was losing it."

@Cee commented:

"Please don't do this to me. I'm bawling right now. I'm looking for my dad, in the places he used to be, in the world we used to share. How can someone just die without warning, never to be seen again?"

Watch the video below:

Lady tries using Google Maps to see dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok after using Google to see her late father again.

In the emotional clip, the lady found a photo of her house on Google map but unfortunately, her father was not present in the photo.

