Social media users have reacted to a video of a woman's siblings showing up at her house in a convoy

The woman's daughter posted the clip on social media and marvelled at what her mum's siblings did

She noted that the emphasis of the clip was on the unity and love that exists in her mum's family and not the worth of their cars

A Nigerian lady, @sweetgera1, has released a short clip of her mum's siblings pulling up to her house in a convoy.

The lady recorded them from the building and thought it was beautiful.

"This is the most beautiful thing anyone will see today," she wrote on TikTok.

The short TikTok clip showed her mum's siblings entering the compound at a reduced pace.

Speaking further about the visit and replying a netizen who talked down on her mum's siblings' cars, @sweetgera1 wrote:

"We are talking about the love and unity in their family and not the worth of their cars."

The video blew up on TikTok and elicited mixed reactions.

People react to the family convoy video

Cute Gifts only 🥰❤️ said:

"Car nah their own 💯 Family theirs and the noise most of y’all are complaining is their own as well 😅 why una Dey complain abeg."

toski said:

"Who cares wether d cars re cheap or expensive.i care about their unity.i wish i had a family.i virtually do tins on my own.love ur family."

Dave Carson said:

"Many of those who spread negativity often lack the genuine family connections that allow for meaningful shared meals."

hector said:

"This is rare make them make the noise well,e no easy most family is only during burial u see them coming together."

chomestic ventures said:

"That thing has meaning in Igbo land it means they came to tell ur dad that ur mum has active brothers and she should always be treated with respect."

Quimzy Billz 🏮 said:

"She’s not even after if the cars are expensive or not, it’s the love and unity in their family, how many of y’all parents siblings are close if no be spiritual war wey dem dey battle with each other."

Cynthia Anthony said:

"The fact that people in the comment don’t understand this post baffles me. This is not about the convoy but the love and unity in the family."

