A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share a touching gesture she made towards her sister.

The thoughtful lady, who wished to spoil her sibling, purchased an expensive Apple iPad and human hair extensions as a gift for her.

Lady gifts sister expensive iPad

The kind act was met with admiration from online users who stumbled upon the video on TikTok.

In the heartwarming clip posted by @aduivy18 on the platform, the happy girl unboxed the iPad and flaunted the hair with a smile on her face.

According to the giver, her sister had grown accustomed to a certain standard of living and would not settle for anything less.

She jokingly took responsibility for spoiling her sibling, implying that she had contributed to her refined tastes.

In her words:

"My sister can't settle for less. No vex na me spoil am. She no fit follow you shine because of bare minimum. It's just sha the beginning."

Reactions as lady gifts sister iPad

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many users praising the lady's generosity.

@DSMND said:

"If them nor use money knack am them go use love."

@Opel Victory commented:

"If you like buy am everything, if she nor get sense, she go still settle for less."

@Am_a_loner codm said:

"Just marry her oooo na that one we fit get issue for."

@Preedah said:

'"Why are the “boys” in the comment section pained though? Make una no go hustle."

@꧁VEE꧂ commented:

"Person wey go still pack money give her boyfriend."

@ELLE RAY said:

"Buy me the whole world I go still fall in love with nonchalant man."

@kole first daughter said:

"Them go still dey opueh her or not? abi nah you go dey opueh her."

@eljayseth said:

"So elder sis nor fit buy her lil sis gifts again?Omo una dey off me for this cs o."

@𝟏𝟓/𝟏𝟎 said:

"E go shock u if she later sell the iPad take use buy ig/fb for her bf."

@Denzy said:

"My little sister is also the reason I’m working hard, I don’t want her to experience what I’ve been trough."

@Hybrid commented:

"If she grows up with this mentality, it will affect her."

@Nneoma added:

"I don’t know what y’all mean by less oo coz a man can give a woman all this still be less imagine being with a man that after hitting you buys you gifts that’s also less. Smh."

