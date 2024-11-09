A young Nigerian girl has shared an exciting video on TikTok showing her trip to the village with her family

According to the girl, it was the first time her father would be taking the family on a trip to their village

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian girl's interesting video documenting her family's trip to their village has captured the attention of social media users.

The exciting journey showed the family's bonding experience as they arrived at their village for the first time.

Girl follows family to village with convoy Photo credit: @vania/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man takes family to village with convoy

Posted by @vania on TikTok, the video chronicled the family's adventure from preparation to arrival.

They travelled in a luxurious convoy accompanied by security personnel, and this left netizens in awe.

The girl's excitement was evident as she shared snippets of their four-hour journey to Sabongida Ora.

In her caption, she expressed her eagerness, inviting viewers to join her on this special trip to her village.

"POV: Your dad said your family should go the village for the first time. Follow me to my village. Sabongida Ora is far o. Finally I am at home after 4 hours," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail family's trip to village

TikTok users shared their village experiences and congratulated Vania's family on their first trip to the village.

@Bad person said:

"December never reach ohhh, Igbo people don start again."

@princessa said:

"Abeg help me pick up my son Chinedu on your way back."

@Tinubu said:

"Make una just chill,from 3rd week of November una body go tell una,we the OBA community will start ours. Clear road for Anambra people."

@5naira said:

"My papa don try kwanu. It my turn to continue from when he stopped."

@Molly said:

"Igbo people dan start again o. Ee go dey see mansion everywhere now."

@Ask_of_Veeofficial reacted:

"Abi my calendar no correct? Afar which month ur calendar de for that side Abeg?"

@Vanessa✰ said:

"Wait this isn't normal? as in traveling in convoy with uniformed people?we're igbo na ofc the house in the village would be a mansion."

@Ada Na Eri Ukwu anu said:

"Una dun start o. This is just November o."

@Oluchi Grace said:

"Rich kids. Dear Lord,may I be able to reach the level my parents didn't reach so that I can do more for my children and family. These I ask, amen."

@Yung vin said:

"For my next life if I no be Igbo boy again I go run go orphanage house make Igbo people adopt me."

@Central of vawulence added:

"Grandparents are the anchor of all family, once they are died, no more visiting, no more family gatherings, (only on special occasion) no more cousins visiting, no more seeing of uncles & aunties."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum travels to village with bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother gained online attention after travelling by bike from her village to Benin City.

A video clip showed the dedicated mother bringing food items for her daughter, who helped her unload the supplies from the bike upon her arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng