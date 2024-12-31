A registered nurse practising in the United States has become a viral sensation over her revelation about her marriage

The Nigerian lady in the diaspora said she cooks 80% of the time and has been married for almost 16 years

She mentioned how much of her salary she willingly contributes to the running of her household, and this got people talking

A Nigerian nurse based in the US, @FavorGrace90, has said marriage is not a one-size-fits-all thing.

The US registered nurse stated this on X while reacting to some marital advice people had given on the social media platform.

According to @FavorGrace90, people need to experience things for themselves. The nurse revealed that she cooks 80% of the time and contributes 70% of her pay to running her household.

She added that her husband does the same, and they have been married for almost 16 years and are still going strong. Her tweet read:

"All this Twitter Marriage advice dey pami. You better go outside and touch grass. I cook 80% of the time, contribute 70% of my pay each time to the household (he does same). Almost 16yrs and still standing🫠. Marriage is not one size fits all."

The nurse's tweet blew up on the social media platform, with some people dragging her, while the majority supported what she wrote.

Nurse's tweet about her marriage triggers reactions

@kwinsarai said:

"You too sabi this thing. I pity those living their lives according to what they see in social media."

@Queenie_Bim said:

"I wonder where they create all the rules and standards from. Counselors on social media doing the most."

@OLAOLUWA_01 said:

"The mental culture has made it a norm for the Man to provide everything. If a man asks for help it becomes a taboo something that should be done without asking and out of genuine love."

@Emperorkovic said:

"Imagine some of them can’t even manage a boyfriend or girlfriend, they’ll come to Twitter advising married people 😂🤣😂.

"X is indeed brutal 😂."

@Zarah_Stitches said:

"Most of the people that have so much to say about marriage on twitter are not even married.....

"So it's makes me wonder 🤔."

