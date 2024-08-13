A Nigerian woman has shared a video to show how her husband and his friends stormed her baby's dedication

In a captivating video on TikTok, they arrived in a private jet followed by a procession of flashy black cars

Many social media users who came across the video prayed against poverty and desired wealth in surplus

A Nigerian mother captivated netizens with a video showcasing the grand arrival of her husband and his friends at their baby's dedication ceremony.

In the clip which has gone viral on TikTok, the group's luxury entrance was captured, complete with a private jet and a convoy of sleek black vehicles.

Nigerian man and friends arrive in convoy for child's dedication Photo credit: @presh_xoxoo/TikTok.

Woman shows off wealthy husband and friends

The proud wife and mother, @presh_xoxoo on TikTok, posted the video on her account, expressing her excitement and anticipation for her baby's upcoming milestones.

The lavish display of wealth sparked a mix of reactions from social media users, with many expressing admiration and others praying for similar level of prosperity.

"How my husband and his friends pulled out on my child's dedication. Omo PJ for just child dedication. I can't wait for my baby's one year birthday," she captioned the video.

Reactions as man storms dedication in convoy

The TikTok video got numerous viewers, who couldn't help but marvel at the extravagant scene while reflecting on their aspirations for wealth and success.

@Rosey said:

"I’ll marry for money. Let my children marry for love."

@Cynthia amaka said:

"Father I have 3 daughters, every spirit of I will marry for love, I cast it out on thier behalf, love without money is not worth it."

@Ŕûťhie4321 said:

"I will make money in this life. Money good ohhhh."

@Jessica posh stated:

"Abeg he’s any of your husband friends single, asking for a friend."

@Diana1.4 said:

"Your husband friends dey single?Asking for a friend."

@Dahgurl-favy stated:

"Abeg Is any of your husband friends single, asking for a friend."

@Purple Queen said:

"Nawa ooo. Give me one of ur husband friend nah abeg."

@Clõthïñg vendor in Ojo said:

"Una con tell me make I marry for love. Na every one like better thing oo."

@mirafresh196 said:

"I must marry for money make my kids marry for love in Jesus Name Amen."

@ozi love said:

"I don't know what to say but God please bless my future husband with money."

@Mma said:

"After person go de tell me money is not everything. I go marry for Money ooo."

@Ella bella _202 wrote:

"Abeg where you meet this your man, drop update for we the single girls abeg."

@Sheyi Karen said:

"Money is the root of all evil abeg make una give me the forest of all evil. Chai when money talk shii happens period."

@Peace of mind added:

"I go marry for money ijn. But God add peace of mind with a fruitful and peaceful home to it."

Watch the video below:

