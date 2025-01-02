A single mother who has five children set tongues wagging with her shocking revelation about relationships

She shared why she wouldn’t date a man who has kids, citing age as a factor for her relationship preference

Many who came across the video shared their opinions on the woman’s relationship ru;e as the video went viral

A single mother spoke about her relationship preference in a video that has gone viral.

She said she didn’t want to date a man with kids because she already had five kids.

She listed what she wanted from a man in a relationship. Photo: @whalebrilo

Source: TikTok

In the viral video shared by @whalebrilo, the lady also said she was too young to be a mother of more than five children.

Her words:

“I cannot date a guy that already has kids because I have five kids already. So imagine if you're coming with your kids into the relationship. I have five and you have two, now I have to be seven kids. There's no way. I cannot be a mother of seven kids. I'm very young to be a mother of seven kids. So I'm better off with my five kids.”

Single mother of 5 seeks “present father” for her kids

The woman also stated that any man who wanted to date her would just be ready to be a stepdad to her kids.

She said:

“Whenever a guy comes to date me, he just has to have no kids and also be ready to be a step dad to my kids, as a present father.

“If you wanna date me, you gonna date me with my kids and you have - it's a must- you have to take care of us financially. You have to provide for all of my kids and myself. I am not working. We come as a bargain, so you cannot take one and leave the rest.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as single mother shares relationship rules

@anonymous said:

“There are men who think like this too but want to judge her. It’s her preference too.”

@Isaac A Machava said:

“Imagine being stepfather of 5 kids. There no way I can do that madness.”

@kefas Dube said:

“5 kids already is more than a red flag but a red carpet.”

@stufuzaesihle said:

“I see no problem here, she has her preferences. Same as a guy who doesn't want a women without kids whereas he has kids. There are men who think this exact way... Baningi futhi.”

@Pritty Ntsoana said:

“Am I toxic that I understand her reasons.”

@BLAQ PRINCESS said:

“pure selfishness. true meaning of weapon formed against whom will date her.”

@Nonhlanhla Mbatha said:

“We listen we don't judge.”

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note explaining his reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng