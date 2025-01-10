A Nigerian man cried out as he blamed feminists over his sister’s attitude towards house chores

He said his 14-year-old sister refused and demanded equality after his brother asked her to make eba at home

The man further explained how his sister was being treated at home and sought help so she doesn’t become a feminist

A Nigerian man cried out over his sister’s attitude when she was asked to cook at home.

He narrated how his sister claimed that men and women are equal when she was asked to make eba at home.

In the viral post by @DiepreyeMoses, the man said feminists had corrupted his sister.

He said:

“Bro, feminists have corrupted my 14-year-old sister. My younger brother told her to go and make eba she’s now saying men and women are equal and why is he telling her to make eba. The only chore she does at home is to wash plate and make eba o.”

Man calls for help over sister’s attitude

The man sought help over his sister’s reaction to chores and said he didn’t want her to become a feminist.

His words:

“I really need help I can’t watch my sister turn into a miserable feminist She’s the most favored and loved at home and our family is even planning to send her to school outside Nigeria. Why would she be having the same thoughts as miserable feminists?

“She doesn’t lack anything at all. I and my parents do everything to give her all she needs so why these miserable thoughts. Or should I report to my mom or seize her phone because she’s definitely learning about these things from tik tok.

“I and my brothers were the ones doing all the house chores before she got to 13years we nor complain o, her own turn reach she Dey demand for equality. I’ve been the house cook for over 8years now o and I’m still the chef of the house.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s outcry over his sister

@groovepapi said:

"Bro, try to convince her that feminism is a joke. Gather good points, tell her the difference between men and women. Tell her the consequences of feminism and also try to find out where she’s getting the idea from."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Going through your comments and i see your family is the reason for this. It is not good to pamper a child or tolerate their shenanigans. Everyone’s got their chores and everyone must perform their chores. You can be a feminist and still perform your chores."

@JoKeR1_101

"Lol can’t be my own sister tho. She go hear wooz for face. Kosi time foshi nibi."

