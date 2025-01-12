A Nigerian lady said it is not suitable for a young woman to wait endlessly for a husband who is not forthcoming

She said it is good if the woman would consider having children out of wedlock, especially if they are above the age of 37

The lady said there is nothing wrong in having a baby outside marriage, noting that there is a way to have a baby legally

A Nigerian lady has advised unmarried women who are above 37 to get pregnant and have children.

The lady said it was better to have a child than to stay alone and wait for a husband endlessly.

The lady said women above 37 should consider having children. Photo credit: TikTok/Mrs Sugar.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady who calls herself Mrs Sugar said having a baby out of wedlock is not a bad thing.

Mrs Sugar said women who are above the ages of 37, 40 or 45 should consider getting pregnant and giving birth.

She said even if, later in life, such women get married, they would be happy that they already have children.

Mrs Sugar noted that there are legal ways of getting pregnant if one does not want to get pregnant for a random person.

Her words:

"See my sister, I know you are waiting on the Lord to give you the right partner. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but as marriage never come my sister born pikin. Have a child. It does not mean you will a child for a random person. Do it a legal way. While waiting for that man, build yourself, get a child."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady advises unmarried women to have children

@Prisca_blackbarbie said:

"Me smiling because when I’ll be turning 40 my daughter will be 22."

@Ella said:

"I will be 33 this year. I have a daughter of 8 years so proud to be a mom …I wish to have another if I see the right man."

@Teesure said:

"No loud am too much abeg... because this year 1 thing must happen either I marry or I get belle."

@didydavid said:

"They should as well build their financial status. Very important."

@Muyiherself said:

"Exactly my thoughts, even if you miss out on marriagehood, please don’t miss out on motherhood."

@modestaekelozie5 said:

"If you have a child and you are doing well for yourself the pressure will be less."

@Monyeb said:

"Make the two no go pass you oh, because if person die na where d children them Dey ask oh, no b husband."

@Essay said:

"True talk oh. I'm 36 my daughter is 4 months old, omo I'm so proud and happy."

