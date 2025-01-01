A Nigerian lady shared how she and her three younger siblings got married in an inspiring Facebook post

She narrated how they all got married in their 20s and practised long-distance courtships before marriage

Those who came across the post hailed the family and shared how inspired they were by their achievements

A lady, Debby Airebanmen-Jegede, shared how she and her three sisters got married in the same month.

She also narrated how they all got married after practising long-distance courtships.

Lady says she and her sisters got married in their 20s. Photo: Debby Airebanmen-Jegede

In a Facebook post, the lady said she and her siblings got married in their 20s and had different lengths of courtship.

She said:

“We all got married in our 20s. Three of us got married in our late twenties while Ruth got married in her early twenties.We all had sèxúally pure courtships.

“We all did long-distance courtships even though we saw our partners face-to-face during the courtship. We all got married as v*rgins. I was the only one who had the longest courtship of 3 years. Other's courtship had a shorter span.”

Lady celebrates as she and her sisters wedded in December

Debby also said she and her siblings all got married in December but in different years.

She said:

“My parents have 4 daughters and we all got married in December. I'm the first child and I got married on December 7, 2013. My immediate younger sister, Grace Airebanmen-Ehineni, got married on December 10, 2016.

“We have a set of Twins (2 girls). The first one to be born is normally referred to as Taiwo in Yoruba land while the Second one is called Kehinde. In our case, Ruth came out first while Esther came out second. Ruth Airebanmen Olorunfemi got married on December 15, 2018. While Esther Airebanmen-Josh, the second one, got married on December 18, 2021.”

Reactions as sisters marry in the same month

Those who came across the post hailed the family and shared how inspired they were by their achievements.

Juliet Njideofor said:

"It is also worthy of note that you all got married to quality men of high standard. True sons of God who support and treasure their wife."

Unity Kelvin Erhabor said:

"Wow I love this. It's so encouraging. God bless you ma."

Grace Ogegbo said:

"Waooooo,,, congratulations to you all your parents are blessed thank God for the upbringing and you the children did not disappoint God and your parents."

Helen Imonin said:

"Beautiful story with beautiful ending. I celebrate you all, a special thanks to your parents and most gracious God for He makes things beautiful in His time."

Source: Legit.ng