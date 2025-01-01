A Nigerian lady said she has a beautiful sister who was not outgoing and who has zero social life

The lady, Dappa Ibim, said her sister was so introverted that the situation worried her mother so much

She said their mother was worried that her sister might not find a man to marry her, but the lady recently got married

A Nigerian lady shared the story of her introverted sister who recently got married to the love of her life.

The lady said her sister was grossly introverted, leading to fears that she might not get a man who will marry her.

The lady said her sister found a husband despite having zero social life. Photo credit: TikTok/@bimstheeditor.

However, Dappa Ibim said on TikTok that her sister easily got a man who was ready to marry her as soon as practicable.

Dappa noted that her sister is a quiet person and that she has zero social life but still found a man.

She said:

"Your overly quiet sister found the love of her life whilst staying inside her father's house & having zero social life. My mum was so scared, she barely dated and God blessed her with a man ready to marry her same day he met her! Forever grateful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as introverted lady gets married

@Unknown said:

"There’s hope for me."

@Bellz said:

"I met my husband going to throw trash out."

@Piaaa said:

"I still have hope. Congratulations to her."

@Opeyemi Aderogba said:

"Don't do this, you're giving me more incentive to continue staying in."

@wobby.o said:

"Proof that life has no manual lol, just be you."

@Damola said:

"The only motivation I needed."

@Jennifer said:

"There is hope ooo!!! God of wonder remember me."

@Imago Dei said:

"So did I. The key is having people recommend you to their friends and family. That’s how I met my husband."

Who is an introvert?

Many people are introverted and do not like large gatherings. According to WebMed, a website that curates medical information, introverts feel more comfortable staying alone or with just a few people.

It says:

"An introvert is a person with qualities of a personality type known as introversion, which means that they feel more comfortable focusing on their inner thoughts and ideas, rather than what’s happening externally. They enjoy spending time with just one or two people, rather than large groups or crowds."

The website states that scientist do not know what leads to introversion.

It says:

"Scientists don't know for sure if there's a cause for introversion or extroversion. What they do know is the brains of the two personality types work a little differently from each other. Researchers have found that introverts have a higher blood flow to their frontal lobe than extroverts do. This part of the brain helps you remember things, solve problems, and plan ahead."

