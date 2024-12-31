A Nigerian lady has shown her followers online her 2024 plan and ticked the things she was able to fulfil

She marked five things on the plan list and appreciated God for enabling her in 2024 while looking forward to 2025

Some internet users gushed over the lady's writing, while others commented on the things on her plan

A married lady, @nwunye_obilo, has made public the plan she set for herself in 2024 and the ones she carried out.

In a video on TikTok, she used a pen to mark the five things she had fulfilled on the list.

She executed only five of the things on her list. Photo Credit: @nwunye_obilo

Some things on the list numbered 12, include her getting married and going for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Other things on the list are losing weight, starting her business and changing her phone.

Legit.ng observed the list was dated the first day of 2024, suggesting she made the plan on the first day of the current year.

"A 5 out of 12 🥹. All i can say is God has been faithful and he has prooven himself worthy 🙌🏻😌 . 2025 is my year of unlimited blessings," she wrote.

See her 2024 plan in video below:

People react to her 2024 plan

Odogwufabrics001 said:

"Own a passport.... NO Buy 4 wigs... Yes 😂😂😂😂You get the point now."

thecartoon girl said:

"But how una take dey get up to 1m for accoutrements without working or business."

Otitoola said:

"You people really dared yourselves to get married,That will be part of my 2025 plan now."

Ayomitide 🦋🦋 said:

"That carbonated drink con be like swear."

Abikesoles handmade footwear said:

"That content creation run we dey always cancel am."

Chis said:

"You have a beautiful handwriting."

AdunniEagle said:

"I almost didn’t check that passport too. Started the process and got my passport in a week. But that weight loss own, we go again next year. A win is a win."

DEMMY SCENT &MORE✨💕 said:

"Omo you tried oo been working on that carbonated drinks it’s not working."

