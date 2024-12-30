A mother who got a lot of plates on the day she married her husband kept the utensils for so many years

The woman's children are now grown, and she has shared the plates, which still look new, among them

Her daughter shared a video of the beautiful utensils on TikTOk and said her mother kept them for 42 years

A mother brought out plates given to her on the day of her wedding and shared them among her children.

The mother got wedded many years ago, and she received the beautiful plates as gifts.

The lady said her mother has been keeping the plates for 42 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@jemimah.andrew.

Source: TikTok

However, she still kept the plates, and they still looked neat 42 years after her wedding.

Her daughter, Jemimah Andrew shared a video of the plates on TikTok and referred to them as legacy.

She said:

"My mother kept her wedding plate for 42 years, and now she's passing it down to my siblings and me. Family treasures like these remind us of the beauty of legacy and love."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother keeps plates for 42 years

@annnkemdilimvicto said:

"You better collect it and keep it well..... it doesn't come in this quality and it's expensive now."

@Tiodag said:

"You can never get the quality in the market again."

@Oriaku said:

"Guard them with your heart, these are artifacts.. so beautiful."

@Grace said:

"Pls take it because they are very quality and durable."

@Frau Amy said:

"Let her open a museum. This quality is no longer in the market oo. Cherish it well."

@carolinamaryanna said:

"My mom refused to give me her own oo she said she is keeping it for her daughter in laws."

@Ginger said:

"They are still so beautiful and the quality is great. I am jealous."

@Debbie said:

"You see that flowery ceramics ehn I do much love it.... it keeps food hot till forever."

Man rejects wedding gifts

In a related story, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng