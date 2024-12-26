A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video of her husband's friends showing their supportive side during her labour period

In a video, she showed all of them sitting inside the hospital while waiting for her to give birth successfully to her child

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users applauded the young man for the thoughtful gesture

A Nigerian woman has expressed her appreciation for the thoughtful gesture of her husband's friends while she was in labour.

The woman shared a touching clip of her husband and his friends waiting anxiously at the hospital, offering emotional support during the delicate moment.

Woman prays for husband's friends who supported her

In the video shared by @honeyboss67 on TikTok, the men confirmed their commitment to being there for their friend and his family.

They were all seen sitting inside the hospital and waiting patiently for the woman to successfully give birth to her child.

"POV: All your hubby friends were around when you fall into labour. Them daddies mount for my baby at the hospital Thanks to you all I really appreciate your love &support its all love God bless you all. Men mount," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of supportive men

The video sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok, with many social media users praising the men's thoughtful gesture.

@Omotee said:

"When I gave birth to twins it was like carnival at the hospital, his friends almost 20 of them his family nko and mine too come join. Funny enof I was not aware cos Anastasia has carry go Jerusalem."

@DarkBoss Lady said:

"To have your husband friends around, it shows you are a good woman and at the same time chief cook."

@ladeomoegba said:

"Wait how did there all meet up at the hospital? Did ur hubby call them. Story time pls cus is funny. God bless them all."

@Blessing Ishiguzo said:

"Mercy Gate. God bless Doc prince that man is a God sent to so many pregnant woman."

@Bimmy Bee said:

"My ex husband left me in the hospital go watch ball while I was in labor, pretending he can’t stand me in pains but the warey followed his friend to stay in the hospital with his wife."

@Omo Lara added:

"My husband ask his mom to come so she can stay with me because he did not have the heart we call him that I’m in labour and baba Dey cry."

