A lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her kind-hearted man gifted her a two bedroom house

In a video, the proud house owner showed off the transformation of the house from the foundation level until it was completed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady's birthday celebration reached new heights when her generous partner surprised her with a special gift, a brand-new two-bedroom house.

The lady's excitement was overwhelming as she took to social media to share the incredible news with her friends and followers.

Man surprises girlfriend with house on birthday Photo credit: @adwoa_wees/TikTok.

Lady shows off new 2-bedroom house

In the video posted on TikTok by @adwoa_wees, the lady revealed the transformation of the house from its humble beginnings to its completion.

Her pride and joy were evident as she gave a tour of her new home, expressing happiness and gratitude to her partner.

"My bf gifted me a 2bedroom house on my birthday. Happy birthday to myself," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off new house

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were quick to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes, flooding the comments section with messages of admiration and envy.

@TRACY asked:

"Where do you guys get all these kind of men?"

@Hamda said:

"Girlfriend ooo not wife. God do I shout at you when praying."

@mandymandy2999 said:

"God I’m also Adwoa oo or my adwoa is not from You."

@CHERRY said:

"Or God is it that I don’t roll on the floor when praying?? Say am mk I start now ooo."

@user4970261996823 said:

"Rented or bought it for u, congratulations dear n God richly bless ur man."

@Grace said:

"Congratulations and happy belated birthday love. God bless you."

@Naa baby said:

"Congratulations. I am happy for you I don't know you but am proud of you. You are a woman king and a girl boss I pray for God's protection for you Amen."

Thoughtful man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man gave a hint to husbands on how to celebrate their wives on their birthdays.

A touching clip captured the moment his wife burst into tears after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

