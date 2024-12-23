A Nigerian lady is shattered after learning that her former boyfriend will be leaving Nigeria for Canada

In 2023, she had turned down a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom after being persuaded by her boyfriend

A man who was a former colleague of the lady shared her story as he advised people to make it for themselves

Facebook influencer Oluwanishola Akeju has advised people to fix themselves before thinking about anything else.

Akeju gave the advice on Facebook as he shared the story of his former female colleague who is shattered because of a costly decision she made.

Lady rejects UK scholarship in 2023

According to Akeju, his former colleague turned down a UK scholarship in 2023 after her boyfriend persuaded her to stay with him.

In August and, after their break up, she found out her ex-boyfriend was processing his relocation and recently learnt he would soon move to Canada. Akeju wrote:

"So this former colleague of mine rejected a scholarship to study in the UK in 2023. Her boyfriend persuaded her to stay with him.

"August this year, she stumbled on his WhatsApp about the same boyfriend processing his traveling out.

"Both went separate ways in same August and yesterday, she heard he’d relocated to Canada this same concluded week.

"She is shattered.

"I wrote in my Book, that you as a person, need to make it for yourself, and fix yourself, before thinking about anything else.

"This is a lesson learnt in a hard way. "

Reactions trail the lovebirds' story

Donald Sam said:

“We listen and we don’t judge” but some people don’t deserve to be alive if not that the grace of God abounds.

"You killed/aborted somebody’s dream and now you are going for the same dream you deceived her from achieving because of selfish reasons."

James Favour Amuzoh said:

"Oh goodness! This is so heartbreaking.

"What kind of deceit should I call this?

"God grant her grace and strength to carry on."

Bianca Amarachukwu Ordu said:

"Oh. This is do disheartening.

"I always tell people to prioritise themselves.

"If you have to halt your dreams just to make someone else feel good, then you are in the wrong relationship/friendship."

Hadassah Esther said:

"That was how son of man asked me to stop working because we were getting married and what happened after the wedding, run leave me with my son. But Thank God for Growth. She will be fine with time."

Michael Enyam said:

"Prioritize your progress and success.

"He felt insecure. Men like him feel they should be more successful than their wives.

"He just disgraced the brotherhood.

"I hope the lady picks up herself and find someone better."

Lady who dumped boyfriend and relocated regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed regret after dumping her boyfriend and moving abroad.

According to the lady, she ended her relationship with her man after getting a visa to move overseas, probably with the hope of starting a new relationship abroad.

However, she discovered it was not easy to get another man when she arrived in the United Kingdom. The lady's story sparked mixed reactions.

