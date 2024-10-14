After two decades of not being in touch, a lady has finally reconnected with her siblings, thanks to social media

This comes many hours after an X user shared her outcry online about her desire to reconnect with her siblings

The lady had revealed her father worked in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before his demise and had separated from her mum

The unidentified lady who was looking for her siblings after losing contact with them for 20 years has been reunited with them.

A man, @instruvoice_, shared an exciting update on X about the lady's family.

Her family members finally reacted. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Tony Anderson, X/(@instruvoice_)

Source: Getty Images

@instruvoice_ expressed excitement that the lady's family has been found. He shared some chats to back up his announcement.

In the chat, it was observed that her family members had also been looking for her.

"After 20 years of searching, we finally found them 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️.

"GUYS WE FOUND HER FAMILY!!!!!!!!

"Thank you so much TWITTER."

The lady had earlier released her siblings' full names and state of origin, saying she didn't have their pictures.

See the update below:

People rejoice over the reunion

@Itz_hafsoh said:

"The power of social media."

@Dirisu_chris said:

"Unrelated but Facebook doesn’t come close. Glad the family are re-united."

@Lexyzdoo said:

"Only X app can do this. Pls I'm looking for my dad's friend too his name is Elon Musk. Help me find him."

@ebukarrhh said:

"When will I ever connect with Blessed and Stanley my childhood friends? Whennn ? 😭"

@AweniOla0001 said:

"Me sef dey find my step siblings but my mummy won't like it."

@semilaurel said:

"What a reunion it would be.

"Glad she found her clan."

@Cheesommi said:

"Wow. Beautiful.

"Shey make I describe my missing rib, make una help me find am ☺️."

Lastborn meets family members after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lastborn had reunited with his family members after 30 years of searching for them.

Recall that Legit.ng shared Idowu's story online and gave an update that he established contact with them after our report. Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos were of him and his older twin brothers.

According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family. Sadly, Idowu found out that his dad, Adefalu Adewole, had passed away.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng