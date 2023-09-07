An old woman got the gift of a rose flower from a young man who also blessed her with some money

The young man blew a kiss to the old woman after gifting her the flower, and she returned the gesture

The video made a lot of people emotional after it was posted on TikTok, where it drew many comments

A young man saw an old woman selling groundnuts and decided to make her happy by giving her flowers.

The man, @teaserprank_, approached the woman and handed her a beautiful rose flower and she was glad to receive it.

The young man blew a kiss to the old woman, and she returned the gesture. Photo credit: TikTok/@teaserprank_.

Source: TikTok

After giving her the flower, the man reached for his pocket and gave the woman some money.

She was also too happy to collect the money from the young man kneeling before her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Old woman gets money and rose flower

When he was done presenting the gift items, the young man blew the woman a kiss.

The woman also returned the gesture and blew the young man a kiss.

The video that captured the funny and emotional moment went viral after it was posted on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as groundnuts seller gets flowers from stranger

@Southpaw6 said:

"That rose made her market look pretty."

@Rocky design commented:

"You see dat place way mama put the money? Na best bank?"

@DJ MAFIA D DREAMS said:

"See first grandma mouth. Mama don tey for Lagos like orisa meta."

@ezeagu commented:

"The last woman nah flower dem use break her heart so no be her fault."

@janeanna618 said:

"Bro the first mama how can I send something to her?"

@AIykeM said:

"This mama dey worry no be small. She take everything, including the kisses."

@Noble_boy250 said:

"She slowly picked the flower and she quickly picked the money."

Lady dances for old man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fine lady danced for an old man she saw in the streets.

The beautiful lady named Octavia Bae was dressed in a tight-fitting gown when she shook her body for the old man.

Many TikTok users praised the lady for making the man happy, but some asked if he is her father.

Source: Legit.ng