A corps member got engaged to a soldier she met at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp

She shared the video of her proposal on her TikTok page as she spoke about her love story at NYSC camp

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the relationship

A female corps member celebrated her engagement to a soldier she met at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp.

She said she decided to give the soldier a chance after they met.

She shared her proposal video on her TikTok page (@iamofficial_sophia) as she spoke about her love story.

The corps member said it felt like a dream for her.

Her caption read:

“Still like a dream.”

Reactions as soldier proposes to corps member

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the relationship.

@ladyp said:

“Congratulations. this particular soldier is so romantic than many profession dudes out there.”

@C.N. IZUNDU said:

“You get mind marry soldier.”

@Bisgraphy said:

“And soilder Joel been toast me for Paiko camp obut I do shakara. chaiii

@Okonmah Charles said:

“God bless you for accepting this soldier. Soldiers hardly find good partners. I pray ur union be a blessing to each other. Am also a soldier.”

@Christabel ogbonda said:

“Congratulations dear…I was the receptionist that attended to u and your hubby in our hotel.”

@Iammenagold said:

“I remember this soldier for camp…he nr Dey let my platoon get peace…any small thing he go begin threaten 9 platoon.”

