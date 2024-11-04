Global site navigation

Corps Member Gets Engaged To Soldier She Met at NYSC Camp, Proposal Video Trends
by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A corps member got engaged to a soldier she met at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp
  • She shared the video of her proposal on her TikTok page as she spoke about her love story at NYSC camp
  • Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the relationship

A female corps member celebrated her engagement to a soldier she met at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp.

She said she decided to give the soldier a chance after they met.

Soldier proposes to corps member. Photo: @iamofficial_sophia
Source: TikTok

She shared her proposal video on her TikTok page (@iamofficial_sophia) as she spoke about her love story.

The corps member said it felt like a dream for her.

Her caption read:

“Still like a dream.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as soldier proposes to corps member

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the relationship.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ladyp said:

“Congratulations. this particular soldier is so romantic than many profession dudes out there.”

@C.N. IZUNDU said:

“You get mind marry soldier.”

@Bisgraphy said:

“And soilder Joel been toast me for Paiko camp obut I do shakara. chaiii

@Okonmah Charles said:

“God bless you for accepting this soldier. Soldiers hardly find good partners. I pray ur union be a blessing to each other. Am also a soldier.”

@Christabel ogbonda said:

“Congratulations dear…I was the receptionist that attended to u and your hubby in our hotel.”

@Iammenagold said:

“I remember this soldier for camp…he nr Dey let my platoon get peace…any small thing he go begin threaten 9 platoon.”

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

