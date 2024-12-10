Young Man Amused after Visiting House of His Talking Stage Who Demanded Hair of N700k for Christmas
- A Nigerian man who visited his lady of interest has shown internet users the state of her father's house
- The man laughed at where his talking stage resides, saying she had demanded hair of N700k for Christmas
- Many ladies who watched the clip came to the defence of the lady, while others joined the man in mocking her
A Nigerian youth, @lildavefrmdao, who visited his talking stage's abode, has laughed at the state of the place.
@lildavefrmdao filmed the impoverished condition of the lady's house and posted it on TikTok.
According to him, the lady had told him to leave if he couldn't spend on her. In his words:
"POV: I went to visit my talking stage who told me "if you cannot press money clear."
He filmed around the house, which belongs to her father. He added that she requested N700k for Christmas hair.
"And she want hair of 700k for Christmas," he wrote.
Watch his video below:
Reactions trail lady's father's house
koral🤭 said:
"Na why she want you to press money na 😂she no wan repeat the same mistake as her mama."
Piston👽💗🧍🏽♀️ said:
"Affliction shall not rise up the second time make una leave me."
emiraldo_ said:
"She has her choice.... and obviously has suffered and doesn't want that kind of life for her."
Naomi Leo Rosita said:
"That's the point she doesn't want someone like her father...if your mother has things or characterristics u don't like do u want someone like her."
Som said:
"Make this guy con settle for less? Make she clear jooor."
nifer🦋🍭 said:
"Dis is enough reason for her not to settle for less."
monica🎀🇧🇪 said:
"Omo the fact that nobody can house shame me with my father’s house as an Igbo girl is such a flex."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was disappointed after she visited the house of her "rich" talking stage for the first time.
Lady displeased over where talking stage lives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed her disappointment after visiting a man she was in talking stage with.
When she visited, the lady who had high hopes could not believe her eyes and filmed the state of his room.
"Him for just arrange the room well na… He just kept everything like that guyyyyy I was so pissed," she wrote on TikTok.
