A woman's birthday almost turned into a sad one for her as her birthday party witnessed no guest

Her saddened daughter tearfully revealed that over 40 invitations were sent out with only 6 responding to the invite, but none turned up

The celebrant's child lamented that her mother had cooked food and cleaned up the whole house for the occasion

A woman was given the shock of her life after planning her birthday party and sending invites but no one showed up.

Taking to TikTok, the celebrant's daughter named Addie shared the sad development tearfully, lamenting that her mum made food and cleaned the whole house for the occasion.

The celebrant had sent invitations to over 40 persons. Photo Credit: Maksym Panchuk, TikTok/@addieraej

Source: Getty Images

"My mum threw herself a birthday party and invited over 40 people. It's 5pm, no one showed up and it started at 4pm, I'm crying," Addie wrote on the clip.

The clip garnered over 12 million views as netizens poured support for the sad celebrant. Addie added beneath the post that only six people had replied her mum's invite, but none of them honoured it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"She definitely put the right date:/ only 6 people responded to her fb group invitation and not even they showed."

Addie shared a follow-up video showing her mum with a birthday cake and captioned it:

"Even though it was just me and my sisters to sing to her, thank you to everyone who was showing her love."

Her viral videos caught the attention of Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things TV series star, who promised to show his face.

"I would be there! Happy birthday," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mer said:

"You should check if she put the wrong date , there’s no way 40 people wouldn’t show up."

may said:

"I will show up just for her, she deserves so much better."

ikvindhellemalmooi said:

"I'm holding back tears. It's sad people can be like that. I bet she is the first one to show up if you invite her.. happy birthday."

Kamilah said:

"WE ALL wish her a happy birthday. And you showed up and so did we. Let her know we’re here."

nick_lavigne222 said:

"Bruh I deadass started crying I feel so bad for her. She looks like such a kind loving person she deserves the world."

Young lady organises birthday party but no one came

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had organised her birthday party but nobody turned up.

A lady who claims to be the celebrant's sister had taken to TikTok to reveal that no one turned up for the birthday party.

She went on to share a video showing the well-decorated and arranged event hall with edibles on each table but no one in sight.

A lady believed to be the celebrant could be seen seated in one of the chairs, all dressed up and looking moody. Two other persons with roles to play at the party were the only humans seen at the venue.

Source: Legit.ng