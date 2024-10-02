A Nigerian lady said she was helping her younger sister arrange her bags and she found something interesting

The lady showed a handwritten note containing some of the things her sister wished to have at the time she wrote it

She was surprised by the list and she revealed her sister was the lastborn of the house and that she is currently 18 years old

The lady said the list was in her sister's bag. Photo credit: TikTok/@polo_vendor_in_bayelsa.

Source: TikTok

According to the list made on either side of one of the papers, the girl said she needed kisses, hugs, good wishes, romance, smiles, and affection.

On one side of the list shared by @polo_vendor_in_bayelsa, the girl wrote as if she was talking about a man.

She listed some of the things she wants "him" to stop doing. According to her, she wants him to stop acting like she doesn't exist and to stop sobbing.

When netizens asked the lady how old her sister was, she said she was 18 years old and that she was the lastborn in the house.

Reactions as lady finds note written by her sister

@Angel of Beauty said:

"Let's see her."

@Mhiz caro said:

"We do this thing for secondary school oo, love letter."

Source: Legit.ng