A lady has released chats from her family's WhatsApp group to show how her mum slammed her sister for using Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, as her display picture (DP)

The woman was furious with her daughter named Favour and wondered what force or power made her use Akpi as her DP

The WhatsApp chats from the lady's family group chat have gone viral and left many internet users in stitches

A Nigerian mum was vexed with her daughter, Favour, after she used the picture of Nigerian musician Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, as her WhatsApp display photo.

The displeased mum blasted her daughter on the family's WhatsApp group chat, wondering what had come over her.

The woman used a voice note and dropped texts to express her displeasure. She quizzed Favour in Igbo, tagging the picture as a demonic replica of her daughter.

She called the attention of her other children to comment on the development, saying it was annoying.

Mum quizzes daughter's use of Akpi's photo

The woman kept asking what force or power took over her daughter and further cautioned her about other things she posted on her status.

"...I want to know. What force or power has taken over your mind that you can put this as your dp picture?" the mum said in a voice note.

A lady, @therichchizzy, who released the chats on TikTok, found her mum's reaction funny and wondered why she took it too deep.

"Why did my mommy take it too deep? Akpi you do this one o🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. @Speed Darlington 🦂 for president," she wrote.

Read the chats below:

Netizens react to mum's outburst

Cake Vendor in Owerri said:

"This thing need to go viral😂😭..mama said is this your resemblance in the spirit."

cheche🦋🦋 said:

"Momci watin bring heavenly race for the matter “This time is not the time to waste.”

ELTEE SKHILLZ said:

"Make una no give mumsy high bp the girls in the house ehn."

Golden Presh🍭🎀💞🥺 said:

"Nobody is talking about how educated the mom is."

Sheisstasia_21 said:

"Igbo mothers and reading meaning to things 5&6."

O_LU_CHI said:

"😂Parents and reading meaning into everything."

